Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of PAAS traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 110,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.04. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.83 and a 12 month high of C$23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.03, for a total value of C$92,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,690 shares in the company, valued at C$1,858,290.70. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.17, for a total transaction of C$200,351.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,659 shares in the company, valued at C$337,564.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

