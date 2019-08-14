Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Palomar stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,591. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

