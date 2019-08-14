Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Palomar stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,591. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
