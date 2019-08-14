Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Update

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.58.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
