Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Update

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, Director John Md Thomas sold 21,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $170,747.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,156.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

