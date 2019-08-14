PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0002

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Graviex, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.48 million and $65,416.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004786 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Graviex, CoinExchange, YoBit, P2PB2B, Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

