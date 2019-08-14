P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Given $55.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 240 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

