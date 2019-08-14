Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 100.76%.
Shares of OTEL stock traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Otelco has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.
In other Otelco news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $25,320.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 144,090 shares of company stock worth $2,225,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
About Otelco
Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.
