Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPB. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Opus Bank by 163.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Opus Bank by 11,397.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.
Opus Bank Company Profile
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.