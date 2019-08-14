Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPB. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Opus Bank by 163.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Opus Bank by 11,397.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.27. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.