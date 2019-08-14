Optimal Shelf Availability Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,760.00 (OSA)

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $4,760.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00270941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.01406126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00023168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official website for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is token.osadc.io/en . Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

