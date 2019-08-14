Oppenheimer Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) received a $10.00 target price from equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QUOT. Dougherty & Co lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of -0.13. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,708.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,523 shares of company stock valued at $231,186. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 29.3% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,329,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 980,478 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 138.6% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,062,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 616,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 549,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,562,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 222,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.