OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 7,038,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,340,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

