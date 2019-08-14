Omar Segura Sells 6,102 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Omar Segura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,759,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,603,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

