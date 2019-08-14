Omar Segura Sells 6,102 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Omar Segura also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $103.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,759,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,603,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.