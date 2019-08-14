Obyte Price Reaches $26.82 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Obyte has a market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $3,893.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obyte has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.82 or 0.00251908 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.01406976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00097917 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

