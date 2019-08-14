NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its target price lifted by Nomura from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 116.34 and a current ratio of 116.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.80.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1,123.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

