Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.60. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 5,652 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 59.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 119.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

