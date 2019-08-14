Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.02 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 742,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.00. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nutrien by 39.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,584,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,998,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 94.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,293 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,114,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

