NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,976,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 5,402,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 497,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 358.21%.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 277.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.