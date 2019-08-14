Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Nu-Oil and Gas PLC (LON:NUOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 2008311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Nu-Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NUOG)

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

