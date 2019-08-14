Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Announces Earnings Results

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NVUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 17,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.87. Novus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $28,544.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,855 shares in the company, valued at $311,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,451 shares of company stock valued at $57,429. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

