Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.03

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $87.98, with a volume of 1540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Novocure alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.45 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $324,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $582,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,813,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,966 shares of company stock worth $44,191,933. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Novocure by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.