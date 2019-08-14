Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,831,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 410,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Novelion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 71,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.14. Novelion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVLN. ValuEngine upgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

