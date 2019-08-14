Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.37), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Novan had a negative net margin of 225.10% and a negative return on equity of 2,068.56%.

NOVN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

In related news, CEO G. Kelly Martin purchased 60,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $67,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 229,786 shares of company stock valued at $426,138. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

