Novacoin (NVC) Market Cap Tops $1.28 Million

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,432.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002675 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00144990 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003945 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004205 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000414 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

