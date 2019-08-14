Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 195,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NVMI traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.