Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Northstar Realty Europe has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Northstar Realty Europe has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northstar Realty Europe to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

Get Northstar Realty Europe alerts:

Shares of Northstar Realty Europe stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 1,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 190.52% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Northstar Realty Europe from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.