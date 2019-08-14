Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,496. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.