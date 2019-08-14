Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,009,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after purchasing an additional 174,874 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,723,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,528. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.78.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

