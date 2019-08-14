Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,850 shares of company stock worth $5,724,375 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,298. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.