North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.37. North West shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 64,928 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of North West in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$494.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that North West Company Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

