NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.22

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 1756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

