NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.36. NN posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. NN’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In other NN news, Director David Floyd acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Robert Atkinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in NN by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,088,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 271,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $286.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.61. NN has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

