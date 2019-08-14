Nitro (NOX) Market Cap Reaches $292,342.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Nitro token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Over the last seven days, Nitro has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $292,342.00 and approximately $2,695.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nitro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00270305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01317161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live . Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.