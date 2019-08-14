Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NINE traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,911. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

