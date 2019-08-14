Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $565.68. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $576.00, with a volume of 23,103 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 610.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.