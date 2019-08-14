New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) CEO Laurence M. Downes Sells 22,000 Shares

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NJR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 343,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

