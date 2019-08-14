Neumark (NEU) Price Hits $0.0674 on Top Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Liqui, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Neumark has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $4,389.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 65,001,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,315,034 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Liqui, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

