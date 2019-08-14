NetApp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

NetApp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetApp to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NTAP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 4,357,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,322.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,454,238.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,875.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cross Research downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

