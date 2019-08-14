NetApp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.
NetApp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetApp to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
Shares of NTAP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 4,357,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02.
In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,322.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,454,238.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,875.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cross Research downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
