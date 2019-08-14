Nectar (NEC) Price Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Nectar has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $559.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nectar has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00145072 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004230 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,127.50 or 1.00398327 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000428 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.