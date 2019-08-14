NavCoin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. NavCoin has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $870,187.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Binance. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003722 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000558 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 65,951,048 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.