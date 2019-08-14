National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.58.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.