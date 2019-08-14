National Bank Financial Boosts Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target to C$205.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$154.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$187.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.25.

Shares of BYD.UN traded down C$4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$173.18. 64,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$160.54 and a 52-week high of C$178.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.45.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Director Sally Ann Savoia bought 1,000 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$165.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,500.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

