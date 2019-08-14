NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Up 6.6%

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.66, 405,350 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 524,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $883.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,923,556.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $899,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,249. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after acquiring an additional 962,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.