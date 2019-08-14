Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 93,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 211,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.