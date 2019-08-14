Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 259,890 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259,890 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of General Electric by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after buying an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,662,000 after buying an additional 30,017,912 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,719.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16,367,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,720,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,362,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 492,532 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,512. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

