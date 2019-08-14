Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 16,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

