Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Post were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Post by 2,145.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

