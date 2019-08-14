Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in VF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in VF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,436. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

