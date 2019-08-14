Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 340 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,562,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,833,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,963,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,850,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 104.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,627,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after buying an additional 831,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 932,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $689,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

DCI traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.