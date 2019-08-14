Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.20. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $338.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $172,013. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

