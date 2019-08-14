Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

NYSE JLL traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.