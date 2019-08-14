Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.33% of Village Super Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

VLGEA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $357.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.46 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 70,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $1,788,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

